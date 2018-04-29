LOOK: Auburn claims SEC golf championship over rival Alabama in dramatic fashion
This is as good as match play gets in college golf
We know that Auburn-Alabama football games are exciting, but you have yet to see what happened in the SEC Golf Championship on Sunday. The rivals -- both ranked in the top seven in the country -- were tied at 2-2 in the match play portion of the event, and the conference crown came down to the final match between Wells Padgett of Auburn and Jonathan Hardee of Alabama.
Padgett led by one with two holes to go, which meant Hardee had work to do over the final two holes just to get into a playoff. He did that work on the par-3 17th (which he also almost aced), and the pair went to the final hole of the event all square.
Then the fun really started.
Padgett had a 20-footer for birdie and the SEC crown, and he walked the thing off when it still had five feet left to the cup. The birdie cinched the match and the league title for No. 7 Auburn over No. 6 Alabama.
"That was the biggest putt I've ever made in my life," Padgett told reporters. "It was great being able to do it for my team. To do it as an individual in a tournament is cool, but doing it for your team is the greatest feeling.
"Walking down the fairway, someone asked me if we were going to need a playoff hole. I looked him right in the eye and said, 'There's not going to be a playoff. I'm making birdie.' I love the competition of match play. I thrive on it. I had a good read on it and I could tell after about three or four feet that it was going in."
Take that, Kick Six!
