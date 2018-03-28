LOOK: Bridgestone shows off new Tiger Woods special edition balls ahead of Masters return

It's hard to imagine anyone is happier with Tiger Woods' return to the golf limelight than companies selling golf equipment -- particularly those able to use Big Cat's name and image. Bridgestone Golf did nothing to dissuade that notion, immediately capitalizing on Woods' return with new special edition golf balls.

The Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition balls are simply emblazoned on one side with, "Tiger," and feature the Bridgestone "B" on the opposite side. It's a simple tribute, but honestly, it's all you need.

FIRST LOOK: @bridgestonegolf unveils special edition Tour B XS Tiger Woods Edition balls. https://t.co/ahN6kCj92e pic.twitter.com/KWjNeJTsS9 — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) March 28, 2018

The comeback of Woods has the golf world abuzz. We're finally talking about "Tiger vs. The Field" at next week's Masters again, after Woods put himself in the conversation as the favorite at golf's grandest event.

Woods had a banner March. After missing the cut at The Genesis Open and placing 12th at the Honda Classic in February, Woods tied for second at the Valspar Championship before tying for fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He's trying to carry that momentum into the Masters, as he seeks his 15th major win. Woods still trails Jack Nicklaus by four, and he Masters will tell us all we need to know about whether or not he can close that gap.

In the meantime, expect a lot more Woods merchandising. Golf has its biggest name back, and if Tiger can make his mark, it will be one of the biggest comebacks -- not just in golf -- but in the sporting world. These balls will set you back $50 per dozen and will be available April 1, which is fittingly four days before the Masters commences.