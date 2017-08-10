LOOK: Brooks Koepka bloodies marshal with his drive at US PGA Championship
The U.S. Open champ hit one a little off his line on Thursday at Quail Hollow
Brooks Koepka teed off at the 99th PGA Championship on Thursday with Jordan Spieth and Sergio Garcia. The three represent the three major winners of 2017 so far, but none of them are having great days at Quail Hollow for Round 1.
Spieth and Garcia are a combined 7 over with a few holes to play on the day, and Koepka hit a marshal so hard with his drive on the 16th hole that he drew blood. Like, a lot of blood.
Koepka got the guy's name and number and left him with a signed glove in the meantime. He went on to bogey the hole.
