LOOK: Even Rory McIlroy gets his name spelled wrong by Starbucks' baristas

Nothing is constant in this world except for death, taxes, and baristas not knowing how to spell names. Rori Rory McIlroy -- a pretty recognizable golfer and relative big deal -- learned that the hard way when a barista spelled his name wrong at Starbucks. However, McIlroy gave them props for effort.

So close.... A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:14am PST

Hey, you tried Starbucks employee. Hopefully McIlroy didn't come in and put them on blast with the "don't you know who I am" routine. Based on this post, it looks like the barista escaped that fate. McIlroy should just embarrass them another way, like challenging them to nine holes. They clearly would have no idea what they were getting into.