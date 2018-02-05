LOOK: Former Open winner Justin Leonard selling Colorado home for $16 million

Former Open Championship winner and Ryder Cup champion Justin Leonard is getting out of the Colorado real estate game, apparently. Or maybe he's just downsizing. Either way, Leonard is selling his $15.9 million house in Aspen, according to Realtor.com.

The house is 5,500 square feet and includes five bedrooms as well as five-and-a-half bathrooms. He apparently purchased it for $9 million just three years ago, and it sounds like it's in a delightful location.

Upstairs, you'll find the master suite with a fireplace, private deck, and marble bath. There's also a guest room and an office, which is currently adorned with sports memorabilia and trophies. On the lower floor, a cozy media room boasts a bar and fireplace. Outdoors, the side yard is newly landscaped and there's a patio with a fireplace and pizza oven. The driveway is heated, which means there will be no arguments about who has to shovel the snow. The home is near Triangle Park, the Aspen music festival tent, and the Aspen Ideas festival, as well as plenty of hiking and skiing options.

Here are a few photos of the home, courtesy of Realtor.com.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golfweek on the find