LOOK: Genesis Invitational to honor Kobe Bryant on hole No. 8 at Riviera Country Club
No. 8 at the Riv? Yeah, it's for the Mamba this year at the Genesis Invitational
There won't be any jersey tributes to Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Genesis Invitational like there were two weeks ago at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but the PGA Tour still figured out how to honor the late former Lakers superstar.
The 8th hole at Riviera Country Club, which is just north of Santa Monica and just west of Staples Center where Kobe played his entire career with the Lakers, will feature an ode to Bryant at both the tee box and the green.
The tee box has the word "Mamba" (Kobe's nickname) written on it, and the green has a pin with a yellow flag and a purple 8. It's a minimalist, great look for a course that has plenty of both.
The tributes that poured in from the golf world after Bryant, his daughter Gigi and seven others died tragically in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, were moving. Several wore jerseys on the 16th hole at the Phoenix Open. Justin Thomas donated his wedge stamped with Kobe notes for the MambaOnThree Fund. It's clearly a story that has affected so many in the sports world.
The 8th at Riviera is a long par 4 that could play up to nearly 500 yards. It has a split fairway with gulley running right through the middle of it. It will represent part of a tough (and now sobering) end to the front nine at Riviera as the Kobe tributes (on the NBA's All-Star weekend) continue.
