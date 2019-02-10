LOOK: Hail forces stoppage in play at final round of 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Just when you thought the weather at this year's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am couldn't get any worse, it got worse. A lot worse, actually. Wind and rain on Saturday turned to hail and ice on Sunday on the Monterey Peninsula, and the final round of the tournament was suspended at 1:53 p.m. ET on Sunday. This followed an hour-long delay to start the day for more inclement weather.

The photos and videos that emerged from the event were pretty wild, too. It's one thing to get hail. It's another to get it at a PGA Tour event. And it's a completely other thing to get it at Pebble Beach in the middle of the final round of the event of the year (OK, second-biggest event of the year) at that place.

The grounds crew are unsung heroes. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/QSEpBx0SbD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2019

Live look at Pebble Beach 😲☔⛳ pic.twitter.com/1E7kak1erX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 10, 2019

Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson make up the only pairing not yet on the course as they were slated to go off right as the hail started coming down. Casey at 15 under leads Mickelson by three and the rest of the field by four. Sunset at Carmel is at 5:43 local time so it's imperative that play resume fairly quickly given the normal pace of play here to make sure they get the full tournament in before the end of the day.

The rounds of the day so far belong to Kevin Kisner and Brandon Harkins, who are both 3 under on the front side of the golf course. I would expect scores to balloon in this kind of weather (if it keeps up) this afternoon.