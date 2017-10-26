LOOK: HSBC Champions is once again the king of hilarious photo shoots

We have arrived at our annual reminder that the HSBC Champions is peerless when it comes to pre-tournament photo shoots. This year they played up Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Henrik Stenson and Haotong Li as superheroes and suspended them in the air with capes on near Shanghai.

The result? Some gloriously hilarious photos of the best players in the world.

in front of the Pudong skyline during a photocall for the WGC - HSBC Champions at The Peninsula Shanghai on October 24, 2017 in Shanghai, China. Ross Kinnaird / Getty Images

However, these aren't the best photos at this event ever. Not even close.

It's HSBC Champions week which means it's time to pay homage to one of the great photographs of our time. pic.twitter.com/7W1lOGnoiO — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) October 24, 2017

The players actually spoke to the media during this little, pardon me, caper.

"This tournament was the catalyst for the best 12 months of my career so far and to defend my title would really cap it all off," defending champ Matsuyama said. "The WGC-HSBC Champions field just seems to get better and better so I know I've got a battle on my hands."

Stenson had some fun with the puns as well. He'll come into the tournament ranked No. 9 in the world.

"I always like to get amongst the birdies and eagles but never quite like this before," Stenson said.

Yes!

"HSBC Champions is a tournament that I look forward to every year. After finishing tied second here last year, I am hoping to go one better this year and add this fantastic trophy to the collection and end the year on a high. I can't wait to get started!"