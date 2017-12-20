LOOK: Ian Poulter puts his 'Elf on a Shelf' in his wrapped-up Ferrari

I'm guessing this is not how you hid your elf from your children

Ian Poulter doesn't play "Elf on a Shelf" the same way you do. The first question my kids ask every morning these days is where I hid our elf named Henry. My answer, I can promise you, is not, "He's in the wrapped-up Ferrari, little buddy." And yet, that's exactly where the elf is in the Poulter household.

Poulter, who has made $39 million on the course in his career (and many more millions off of it) is obsessed with Ferraris, and I don't think this is the first time he's hidden his elves in them, either.

Poulter, by the way, recently promised that despite not qualifying for the 2018 Masters by the end of 2017 that he would do so before the first major rolls around in just four months.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

