LOOK: Ian Poulter puts his 'Elf on a Shelf' in his wrapped-up Ferrari

Ian Poulter doesn't play "Elf on a Shelf" the same way you do. The first question my kids ask every morning these days is where I hid our elf named Henry. My answer, I can promise you, is not, "He's in the wrapped-up Ferrari, little buddy." And yet, that's exactly where the elf is in the Poulter household.

Poulter, who has made $39 million on the course in his career (and many more millions off of it) is obsessed with Ferraris, and I don't think this is the first time he's hidden his elves in them, either.

No I didn’t get a new car for Christmas... Them Elves have been at it again... @elfontheshelf at its best.. I think Lilly and Joshua might laugh at this... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jAcUbhYsSA — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) December 19, 2017

Poulter, by the way, recently promised that despite not qualifying for the 2018 Masters by the end of 2017 that he would do so before the first major rolls around in just four months.