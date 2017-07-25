LOOK: Jordan Spieth has a champagne party at 5 a.m. in a Dallas airport

Jordan Spieth touched down at 5 a.m. in Dallas and was greeted by a huge group of family and friends at the airport. They had a champagne party and posed with the coveted Claret Jug. The group included Spieth's girlfriend, Annie Verret, as well as his brother, sister and parents.

It looks like a good time was had by all, and something tells me this is not going to be the last time this kind of celebration takes place for Team Spieth. All of this, of course, came on the heels of Spieth partying with the Jug with his pals Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. What an Open, and what a celebration.

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year! #5amcelebration #slideformorepics #theopen #proudfamily #michaeltooktheflag A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Champagne shower! Biggest fan! Claret Jug in good hands! #earlymorningwelcome #faithfamily #blessed A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT