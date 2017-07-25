LOOK: Jordan Spieth has a champagne party at 5 a.m. in a Dallas airport

The Champion Golfer of the Year had a proper celebration

Jordan Spieth touched down at 5 a.m. in Dallas and was greeted by a huge group of family and friends at the airport. They had a champagne party and posed with the coveted Claret Jug. The group included Spieth's girlfriend, Annie Verret, as well as his brother, sister and parents.

It looks like a good time was had by all, and something tells me this is not going to be the last time this kind of celebration takes place for Team Spieth. All of this, of course, came on the heels of Spieth partying with the Jug with his pals Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. What an Open, and what a celebration.

Champagne shower! Biggest fan! Claret Jug in good hands! #earlymorningwelcome #faithfamily #blessed

A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on

Worth the 4:30am wakeup call to hold the Claret Jug! #theopen #championgolferoftheyear

A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Golfbook