LOOK: Jordan Spieth has a champagne party at 5 a.m. in a Dallas airport
The Champion Golfer of the Year had a proper celebration
Jordan Spieth touched down at 5 a.m. in Dallas and was greeted by a huge group of family and friends at the airport. They had a champagne party and posed with the coveted Claret Jug. The group included Spieth's girlfriend, Annie Verret, as well as his brother, sister and parents.
It looks like a good time was had by all, and something tells me this is not going to be the last time this kind of celebration takes place for Team Spieth. All of this, of course, came on the heels of Spieth partying with the Jug with his pals Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. What an Open, and what a celebration.
-
Canadian Open: Can Kuchar stay hot?
Kuchar will try to take down Dustin Johnson at Glen Abbey
-
Spieth on all-time pace
We need to take a step back and look at the macro of what Jordan Spieth is doing
-
RBC Canadian Open 2017 odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the Canadian Open 10,000 times after calling Matt Kuchar's British Open...
-
Spieth, McIlroy co-favorites for PGA
The year's final major could be an all-timer
-
Jordan Spieth channels Phelps and M.J.
Caddie Michael Greller (that's a lot of Michaels) told Spieth he's among the best ever
-
Prize money, payouts for 2017 Open
Purse and prize money breakdowns are out for the Open: Here's what each golfer will get
Add a Comment