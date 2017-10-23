LOOK: Jordan Spieth plays golf with Barack Obama and Steph Curry in Dallas

This was quite a sixsome in Dallas this weekend

I live in Dallas, so I'm a bit miffed that I wasn't invited to this game over the weekend. I would have had to turn it down because I was out of town, but a heads up would have been decent.

Jordan Spieth played golf with Barack Obama, Steph Curry, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Seth Curry and Jonnie West (as in Jerry's son) over the weekend in Dallas. 

Curry is in town for a game against the Mavericks on Monday evening, and Obama was in town (sort of) for the One America Appeal concert in College Station. That event was also attended by former Presidents George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.

Anyway, I was blown away by the star power in this group. Four people who are arguably the best in their respective industries all teeing it up together on the same evening is pretty amazing no matter which side of the aisle you're on. 

They even got a shout from Tom Brady.

brady-comment.jpg

