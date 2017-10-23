LOOK: Jordan Spieth plays golf with Barack Obama and Steph Curry in Dallas
This was quite a sixsome in Dallas this weekend
I live in Dallas, so I'm a bit miffed that I wasn't invited to this game over the weekend. I would have had to turn it down because I was out of town, but a heads up would have been decent.
Jordan Spieth played golf with Barack Obama, Steph Curry, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Seth Curry and Jonnie West (as in Jerry's son) over the weekend in Dallas.
Curry is in town for a game against the Mavericks on Monday evening, and Obama was in town (sort of) for the One America Appeal concert in College Station. That event was also attended by former Presidents George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton.
Anyway, I was blown away by the star power in this group. Four people who are arguably the best in their respective industries all teeing it up together on the same evening is pretty amazing no matter which side of the aisle you're on.
They even got a shout from Tom Brady.
Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Digest on the Brady spot
-
Tiger Woods hearing bumped to Friday
For some reason, Big Cat won't go before a judge after his hearing got bumped
-
This golf duo pulls off an insane trick
One golfer on another golfer's shoulders while hitting a drive off a juggled ball is insan...
-
WGC-HSBC Champions odds and picks
SportsLine simulated the WGC-HSBC Champions 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Tiger Woods teases us with stinger
Tiger Woods keeps posting slo-mo videos of himself on Twitter, and that's not a bad thing
-
Ole Miss golfer hits field goal
Braden Thornberry has won some big tournaments in his career, but this was a pretty great...
-
Justin Thomas wins CJ Cup in playoff
Thomas birdied the second playoff hole to beat Marc Leishman
Add a Comment