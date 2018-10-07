LOOK: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler don 'I Made Tiger Great Again' shirts for Tiger Woods
Fowler and Thomas have proof they helped push Woods back to the top
Despite a poor performance for the Americans at the Ryder Cup in Paris, Tiger Woods still has his recent Tour Championship victory to hang his hat on. It was the first victory in over five years for the 14-time major champion and a sign that he's not necessarily done wreaking havoc on the courses just yet.
So just how did Woods become great at his profession again? Well, if fellow golfers Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are to be believed, they're at least partly responsible for the career resurgence of one of the greatest of all time. They even have the apparel to prove it. In a post on Instagram, Thomas revealed he and Fowler -- along with Woods sporting a Los Angeles Dodgers hoodie -- in these amazing "I Made Tiger Great Again" shirts that would no doubt be hot sellers on the market if they're ever to be made available.
"Felt like a great night to break in the new shirts... fun night celebrating TW's win in Atlanta!" Thomas said. "Us players and especially the game is golf is happy to have you back and healthy old man! Here's to some battles in the future."
Two of the best young golfers in the game today are just as happy to see Woods surging back to as close to his old self as he can possibly be, and they have the awesome T-shirts to prove it.
-
Brandt Snedeker maintains Safeway lead
Snedeker carries a three-stroke lead into Sunday in Napa
-
Mickelson in the hunt at Safeway Open
Mickelson did not think he'd compete at the Safeway Open, but he's only three strokes back
-
Mickelson not a fan of Le Golf National
Le Golf National? Not Lefty's style
-
Mickelson unconvinced of own success
Lefty started rolling on Thursday, but can he keep it up?
-
Phil Mickelson two back to open Safeway
Mickelson is even surprising himself with how well he's playing in Napa at the Safeway Ope...
-
How to watch the 2018 Safeway Open
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Safeway Open live this week