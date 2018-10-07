LOOK: Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler don 'I Made Tiger Great Again' shirts for Tiger Woods

Despite a poor performance for the Americans at the Ryder Cup in Paris, Tiger Woods still has his recent Tour Championship victory to hang his hat on. It was the first victory in over five years for the 14-time major champion and a sign that he's not necessarily done wreaking havoc on the courses just yet.

So just how did Woods become great at his profession again? Well, if fellow golfers Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas are to be believed, they're at least partly responsible for the career resurgence of one of the greatest of all time. They even have the apparel to prove it. In a post on Instagram, Thomas revealed he and Fowler -- along with Woods sporting a Los Angeles Dodgers hoodie -- in these amazing "I Made Tiger Great Again" shirts that would no doubt be hot sellers on the market if they're ever to be made available.

"Felt like a great night to break in the new shirts... fun night celebrating TW's win in Atlanta!" Thomas said. "Us players and especially the game is golf is happy to have you back and healthy old man! Here's to some battles in the future."

Two of the best young golfers in the game today are just as happy to see Woods surging back to as close to his old self as he can possibly be, and they have the awesome T-shirts to prove it.