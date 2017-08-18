LOOK: Michelle Wie rocks snazzy red, white and blue gear at Solheim Cup

Michelle Wie is an artist, both on and off the course. The former U.S. Open champion loves herself some fashion, and this week she's getting to show that style off at the 2017 Solheim Cup in Iowa.

On a sneaky great golf week, the European women and U.S. women will square off at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club to try and win their second straight Cup. Wie will be one of the major cogs in the U.S. engine, and everyone within a 20-mile radius will know it.

She's had her hair braided red, white and blue and is sporting some of the wildest golf shoes I've ever seen (side note: I love them, and I want Patrick Reed in them next October for the Ryder Cup).

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A post shared by Michelle Wie (@themichellewie) on Aug 12, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

"Solheim Cup, it means everything to me, I think," said Wie this week. "It's pretty obvious that it means the world to me. I think representing my team, being able to represent my country and being able to represent my team, it's so amazing. I feel extremely lucky. And I think this year, more so than any other year, it's more special to me just because of what I had to do to get here."

Wie started the year near the bottom of the standings and finished it having qualified for the team as the No. 7-ranked U.S. player. As for the colors and crazy shoes? She said she might be more muted come Friday's matches.

"The bling shoes, I love them," said Wie. "I don't know if I'll be playing in them just because I took them out to the range and they were very bright. But that shows my personality. I had a long talk with Meg Mallon about it, and we did try to suppress a lot of things in the last Solheim. And to some people that is their personality. To me, you know, that's just not it. I like celebrating after making putts.

"I want to be as respectful to the European team. And I think this is such a fun week. I think this is such a great week to be energetic. I think both sides -- it's different from a normal LPGA event. It's more excitement. There's more intensity. And I just, I'm just trying to embrace it. I'm just trying to have fun. I think being a girl it's especially fun in events like this because there's a lot more that you can do. I think it's evident.

"I love to do things with my hair. Even if it wasn't Solheim I'd probably do something like with my hair. I like to have fun. Meg Mallon told me don't try to hide your personality; don't try to tone it down. Be who you are and embrace it. Life is too short to try and suppress your emotions and your feelings, and you just really gotta enjoy every second of it."

The U.S. is 9-5 all time in Solheim Cups.