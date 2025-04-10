Patrons walking the Augusta National grounds during the 2025 Masters might see a familiar face behind the camera of one on-course photographer. That's because Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is working as a credentialed photojournalist throughout the tournament.

Griffey has found a second passion in photography after hitting the cover off the baseball for 22 MLB seasons. Since retirement, he has been spotted working at several different sporting events over the years.

This year, however, is the first time Griffey has gotten the chance to work the Masters.

Griffey isn't the only baseball legend to take up photography as a second career. Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson did the same, and he told CBS last year that Griffey has called him for advice about getting into the field.

"He's called me a few times, and I think what initially got him involved in photography was that his kids are very athletic," Johnson said. "He wanted to capture moments of his kids."

Griffey spent more than two decades as an MLB superstar, playing primarily for the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. In his 2,671 career games, Griffey hit 630 home runs, which ranks seventh all-time.