LOOK: Patrick Reed wears his Masters green jacket to Chick-fil-A drive-thru

Maybe 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed will serve Chick-fil-A at the 2019 Champions Dinner. Reed was photographed in the drive thru at a Chick-fil-A in Houston on Wednesday after returning from his whirlwind media tour in New York.

This move is of course reminiscent of Phil Mickelson dropping by a Krispy Kreme in 2010 after winning his third green jacket. I can't blame Reed, either. I'd wear that thing all over the place. I'd wear it to eat out; I'd wear it to church; I'd wear it to my kids' sporting events. Hell, if I got permission, I'd swim in it!

Look who we had the pleasure of serving today at our Sawdust Road Chick-fil-A Drive Thru!! Welcome home to the 2018 Masters Winner- Patrick Reed with his beautiful wife! ⛳️🏆

Green jacket ✅ Chick-fil-A ✅ pic.twitter.com/QEp8yWZcDv — CFA THE WOODLANDS (@thewoodlandscfa) April 11, 2018

It was fun to see Reed get a little love for this move after experiencing some interesting media backlash following his first major championship win. His story about a past rife with family issues and on-course allegations is fairly well known, and it was made more well known after he won on Sunday. He addressed that earlier this week on Tiki and Tierney.

"I'm a firm believer that if I am happy with how I am portraying myself and how I am to my family and to the people that are close to me in my circle and I feel like I'm carrying myself the right way, I don't want to change that," said Reed. "Who I am is what's got me to this point and [is what's gotten me to six wins and what's gotten me to a major championship win. It's gotten me to feel like I'm living my life the right way and living a very happy life with my family, with my two beautiful children. There's no reason for me to change.

"If things weren't going very well, if I felt like there were way too many ups and downs in my life and how I felt about things, then I might change. But honestly, this is who I am. I'm happy about who I am. Honestly, I don't care what other people say because that's their opinion. At the end of the day, the opinions that really matter are your family's, your close circle, your friends and who they believe you are. If those are what matter and you're really happy and everyone's happy with who you are, then there's no real reason to listen to all the chatter going on, whether it's positive or negative."