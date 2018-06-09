LOOK: Rickie Fowler gets engaged to Allison Stokke, Justin Thomas plays photographer

Friday was a tough one for 20-somethings all over the country as Rickie Fowler and his girlfriend Allison Stokke got engaged on the beach. Fowler Instagrammed the moment (because of course) and exclaimed, "Today is National Best Friend Day so I wanted to lock mine down...I WON!!"

The "I won" is a callback to the first photo they posted on Instagram when Fowler said the same thing.

I won! A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

It appears that Justin Thomas was also there and was in charge of the camera.

Sorry ladies??? Sorry guys!!! Rick out kicked his coverage! 😜😜 So pumped for 2 of my favorite people on their engagement. Congrats! https://t.co/iHpTXyRVbE — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 9, 2018

Fowler will play next week's U.S. Open at Shinnecock alongside Marc Leishman and Hideki Matsuyama. Thomas, meanwhile, will be paired with Dustin Johnson and Tiger Woods for the first two rounds.