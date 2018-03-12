LOOK: Rickie Fowler will honor Arnold Palmer with these umbrella kicks at Bay Hill

Rickie Fowler will once again honor Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. After showing off a collage of Palmer pictures on his spikes last year, he's one-upped himself in 2018.

Fowler will rock a pair of umbrella-themed kicks, a nod to Palmer's famous logo. There will be a matching white hat with umbrellas on the back, too.

It's a great look from Fowler and for a great cause. You can bid on or purchase raffle tickets for a different pair of custom spikes and this hat benefitting the Arnie's Army Charitable Foundation.

In honor of Arnold Palmer’s legendary career, we teamed up with @ArniesArmyCF and @RickieFowler to design and create a series of custom #ArniesArmy shoes and caps that you can win!

Learn more here https://t.co/w3Plfb7dlL pic.twitter.com/HWVEasvvTT — PUMA GOLF (@PUMAGolf) March 12, 2018

Rickie Fowler will wear custom @PUMAGolf gear this week at the @APinv to honor Arnold Palmer. pic.twitter.com/YIz8NPjUPx — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) March 12, 2018

"I mean, legends never die," Fowler said last year. "He's always going to be here, this tournament's going to go on, he was a special man, and I'm happy I was able to call him a friend."