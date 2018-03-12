LOOK: Rickie Fowler will honor Arnold Palmer with these umbrella kicks at Bay Hill
Fowler honored "The King" last year with specialty cleats as well
Rickie Fowler will once again honor Arnold Palmer at Bay Hill this week for the Arnold Palmer Invitational. After showing off a collage of Palmer pictures on his spikes last year, he's one-upped himself in 2018.
Fowler will rock a pair of umbrella-themed kicks, a nod to Palmer's famous logo. There will be a matching white hat with umbrellas on the back, too.
It's a great look from Fowler and for a great cause. You can bid on or purchase raffle tickets for a different pair of custom spikes and this hat benefitting the Arnie's Army Charitable Foundation.
"I mean, legends never die," Fowler said last year. "He's always going to be here, this tournament's going to go on, he was a special man, and I'm happy I was able to call him a friend."
