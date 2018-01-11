LOOK: Rory McIlroy has listed his $12.9 million Florida home for sale

If you have $13 million, you can purchase Rory McIlroy's home in Florida. The four-time major winner is selling it, and it's a pretty amazing-looking place.

The 10,500-square foot home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a game room, a gym and a hell of a spot next to the water. Here's a look (via Zillow) of what $12.9 million will buy you.

McIlroy showed off the interior of his home in a video for the PGA Tour a few years ago. It's fun, and hey now it can be used as a promotional tool for McIlroy's real estate agent.

I will remember McIlroy's now-for-sale home in Florida as the house that launched the following GIF. It can be used going forward (when he's charging up a leaderboard) or going backward (when he's tumbling down one). Either way, it's awesome and should be kept in circulation.