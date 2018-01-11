LOOK: Rory McIlroy has listed his $12.9 million Florida home for sale
The four-time major winner is selling his swanky waterfront pad
If you have $13 million, you can purchase Rory McIlroy's home in Florida. The four-time major winner is selling it, and it's a pretty amazing-looking place.
The 10,500-square foot home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a game room, a gym and a hell of a spot next to the water. Here's a look (via Zillow) of what $12.9 million will buy you.
McIlroy showed off the interior of his home in a video for the PGA Tour a few years ago. It's fun, and hey now it can be used as a promotional tool for McIlroy's real estate agent.
I will remember McIlroy's now-for-sale home in Florida as the house that launched the following GIF. It can be used going forward (when he's charging up a leaderboard) or going backward (when he's tumbling down one). Either way, it's awesome and should be kept in circulation.
-
Thomas calls Saban after title win
The No. 4 player in the world had some words for the No. 1 coach in history
-
How to watch the 2018 Sony Open
Find out when and how to watch the 2018 Sony Open live this week
-
2018 Sony Open odds, picks, projections
SportsLine simulated the 2018 Sony Open in Hawaii 10,000 times and came up with some surprising...
-
Journeyman suspended for DHEA
Brad Fritsch is out of commission until the end of February after self reporting a drug vi...
-
7-year-old makes ace in first round
Look away if you've never made an ace
-
Tony Finau is the pick at Sony Open
The field at Waialae is suddenly loaded with two of the top four players in the world
Add a Comment