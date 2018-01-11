LOOK: Rory McIlroy has listed his $12.9 million Florida home for sale

The four-time major winner is selling his swanky waterfront pad

If you have $13 million, you can purchase Rory McIlroy's home in Florida. The four-time major winner is selling it, and it's a pretty amazing-looking place. 

The 10,500-square foot home includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a game room, a gym and a hell of a spot next to the water. Here's a look (via Zillow) of what $12.9 million will buy you.

screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-08-am.jpg
screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-16-am.jpg
screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-29-am.jpg
screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-37-am.jpg
screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-49-am.jpg
screen-shot-2018-01-11-at-9-37-56-am.jpg

McIlroy showed off the interior of his home in a video for the PGA Tour a few years ago. It's fun, and hey now it can be used as a promotional tool for McIlroy's real estate agent.

I will remember McIlroy's now-for-sale home in Florida as the house that launched the following GIF. It can be used going forward (when he's charging up a leaderboard) or going backward (when he's tumbling down one). Either way, it's awesome and should be kept in circulation.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

