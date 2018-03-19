LOOK: Rory McIlroy leads media in vodka toast to Arnold Palmer after Bay Hill win

Rory McIlroy's 8-under 64 on Sunday at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational marked his first PGA Tour victory since the 2016 Tour Championship. It's been quite a drought for McIlroy, but it's fitting that he notched his first tour victory in 18 months at the event named after the man he admired greatly.

Following his press conference, McIlroy, who finished 18-under for the tournament and three shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, made sure to toast Arnie with his signature Ketel One vodka.

Preparing Rory’s requested toast with the media to Arnie. pic.twitter.com/IfCDqWZSrN — Scott Michaux (@ScottMichaux) March 18, 2018

Interestingly enough, it was McIlroy himself who just Saturday suggested that golf tournaments should limit alcohol sales and potentially eliminate liquor sales in light of some drunken heckling he received at Bay Hill. The irony of toasting to Palmer following the big win in light of his comments was not lost on McIlroy.

After his post-round press conference, Rory McIlroy offered a toast to Arnold Palmer. Also joked: "Was I not the one who said no liquor at golf tournaments?" pic.twitter.com/4tonXZVJFq — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) March 18, 2018

Still, this was an event worth toasting. McIlroy last victory 539 days earlier at the 2016 Tour Championship, which of course coincided with Palmer's death at age 87. The King's death weighed especially heavy on McIlroy, who had developed a friendship and fondness for Palmer.

"To be able to win his event, I wish I walked up that hill and got a handshake from him, but I'm so happy to be winning that trophy."



--Rory McIlroy on winning Arnold Palmer's tournament — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) March 18, 2018

But Sunday's effort in Bay Hill was poetic in a cosmic kind of way. McIlroy's 64 was also what he shot in 2016 on the day Palmer died.

Rory shot a final-round 64 to win the TOUR Championship on the day that Mr. Palmer died.



What did Rory shoot today? 64. — Sean Martin (@PGATOURSMartin) March 18, 2018

Some things you just can't make up.