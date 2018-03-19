LOOK: Rory McIlroy leads media in vodka toast to Arnold Palmer after Bay Hill win

It was fitting that McIlroy toasted the man he admired after winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy's 8-under 64 on Sunday at the 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational marked his first PGA Tour victory since the 2016 Tour Championship. It's been quite a drought for McIlroy, but it's fitting that he notched his first tour victory in 18 months at the event named after the man he admired greatly. 

Following his press conference, McIlroy, who finished 18-under for the tournament and three shots ahead of Bryson DeChambeau, made sure to toast Arnie with his signature Ketel One vodka. 

Interestingly enough, it was McIlroy himself who just Saturday suggested that golf tournaments should limit alcohol sales and potentially eliminate liquor sales in light of some drunken heckling he received at Bay Hill. The irony of toasting to Palmer following the big win in light of his comments was not lost on McIlroy. 

Still, this was an event worth toasting. McIlroy last victory 539 days earlier at the 2016 Tour Championship, which of course coincided with Palmer's death at age 87. The King's death weighed especially heavy on McIlroy, who had developed a friendship and fondness for Palmer. 

But Sunday's effort in Bay Hill was poetic in a cosmic kind of way. McIlroy's 64 was also what he shot in 2016 on the day Palmer died. 

Some things you just can't make up. 

