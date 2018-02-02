LOOK: Ryan Palmer keeping his beer money golf ball tradition alive at Phoenix Open
Palmer is making sure more shenanigans on the wackiest hole in golf are taking place on Friday
Ryan Palmer is not exactly known as the wildest guy on the PGA Tour but he's certainly going to contribute to stirring up the crowd on the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday. Palmer is throwing out golf balls with $10 bills attached to them, and of course, the $10 bills for the fans are to be used for their beer consumption in Phoenix.
Palmer started this tradition three years ago when he was tossing $20 bills into the stands but they kept blowing back in his face. So he put a rubber band around them and a golf ball and tossed them into the crowd with a note urging folks to go purchase a beverage on his dime.
The perfect gesture for the good folks on No. 16, and Palmer gets bonus points for ingenuity and engineering.
