LOOK: Ryan Palmer keeping his beer money golf ball tradition alive at Phoenix Open

Palmer is making sure more shenanigans on the wackiest hole in golf are taking place on Friday

Ryan Palmer is not exactly known as the wildest guy on the PGA Tour but he's certainly going to contribute to stirring up the crowd on the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open on Friday. Palmer is throwing out golf balls with $10 bills attached to them, and of course, the $10 bills for the fans are to be used for their beer consumption in Phoenix.

Palmer started this tradition three years ago when he was tossing $20 bills into the stands but they kept blowing back in his face. So he put a rubber band around them and a golf ball and tossed them into the crowd with a note urging folks to go purchase a beverage on his dime.

The perfect gesture for the good folks on No. 16, and Palmer gets bonus points for ingenuity and engineering.

CBS Sports Writer

Kyle Porter began his sports writing career with CBS Sports in 2012. He covers golf, writes poetry about Rory McIlroy's swing, stays ready on Tiger watch and loves the Masters more than anyone you know.... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories