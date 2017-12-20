LOOK: Sergio Garcia receives extremely cute letter from hopeful young fan

After running routes in New Orleans with his wife Angela throwing him passes, Sergio Garcia took the time to share this amazing and hilarious letter from one of his young fans.

Garcia, who is coming off a season in which he won his first major championship at the 2017 Masters, has been a favorite of Alex Windebank for quite a while. Windebank said he hopes Garcia wins the Masters again in 2018 as well as The Open Championship before taking all four in 2019.

"I saw you win the Masters this year, and when you won it I saw that you were extremely happy because it was your first ever major. I want you to win 24 majors, 90 PGA Tours at the end of your career."

The math? That would be 10 Opens, six U.S. Opens, five PGA Championships and three Masters. Garcia has some work to do considering he turns 38 before next year's Masters and Alex wants him to catch (and ultimately surpass) Tiger Woods' career.