LOOK: Sergio Garcia receives extremely cute letter from hopeful young fan
Can Sergio really get to 24 majors?
After running routes in New Orleans with his wife Angela throwing him passes, Sergio Garcia took the time to share this amazing and hilarious letter from one of his young fans.
Garcia, who is coming off a season in which he won his first major championship at the 2017 Masters, has been a favorite of Alex Windebank for quite a while. Windebank said he hopes Garcia wins the Masters again in 2018 as well as The Open Championship before taking all four in 2019.
"I saw you win the Masters this year, and when you won it I saw that you were extremely happy because it was your first ever major. I want you to win 24 majors, 90 PGA Tours at the end of your career."
The math? That would be 10 Opens, six U.S. Opens, five PGA Championships and three Masters. Garcia has some work to do considering he turns 38 before next year's Masters and Alex wants him to catch (and ultimately surpass) Tiger Woods' career.
-
Sergio Garcia's wife throws passes
The reigning Masters champ can run some patterns, too
-
Jack doesn't care about Tiger's return
Big Cat is back, and the Golden Bear says he's not that concerned about it
-
Ten questions for golf in 2018
The next season of golf has a real chance to be one of the best any of us has ever seen
-
Biggest questions for golf in 2018
This season will fascinate as old stars converge with up-and-coming superstars
-
Woods raises $210K for Houston relief
With a single golf lesson up for auction, Tiger Woods changed some lives forever in Texas this...
-
Day family loses baby it was expecting
The Days have had a rough 2017 from beginning to end
Add a Comment