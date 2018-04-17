LOOK: Thomas, Fowler, Spieth take spring break crew festivities to Smylie Kaufman's wedding

There were no golf courses or ocean jumps, but there was definitely music and plenty of beer

Normally after the Masters concludes, we wait with bated breath for whatever spring break antics Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Smylie Kaufman are up to. This year's #SB2K18 took on a new look as Kaufman married high school sweetheart Francie Harris. 

Fowler, Spieth and Thomas (you know them as three of the top six golfers in the world) all attended, and it looks from the photos as if a good time was had by all (especially Spieth).

Speaking of the 2015 Masters champ, he should be the next of the group to host one of these as he and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret got engaged over Christmas.

Now....We...GO! Let’s do this thing @smyliekaufman10 @francieharris #fransallsmyles

A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinthomas34) on

