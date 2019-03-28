LOOK: Tiger Woods escapes the bushes with crazy left-handed shot from his knees at WGC-Match Play
This might be the trick shot of Tiger's career
Tiger Woods has had some incredible shots over the course of his career, but he hasn't had many like the one he pulled off on Thursday at the WGC-Dell Technology Match Play in Austin, Texas.
After an errant approach from 162 yards out sent Woods's ball over the greens and into a bunch of bushes near a hospitality tent as the 14-time major champion took on Brandt Snedeker, it looked like Tiger was in line to fall 2 down. But then came an act of either pure luck, skill or a combination of both: a left-handed shot from all but within the bushes, all with Woods kneeling on the ground and directing the toe of the club toward the dirt. Unorthodox as it may have been, the trick shot worked, putting Woods's ball within four feet of the hole -- and trimming some flowers in the process.
Tiger went on to make the putt and save par, but what most will remember is the shot that got him there, the one unlike any he's pulled off before.
The 43-year-old Woods, who won his first tournament in five years in 2018, is set to face Patrick Cantlay on Friday in the final round of group play after defeating Aaron Wise on Wednesday.
