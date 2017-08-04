LOOK: Tiger Woods is still in fantastic physical shape, catches massive lobster
Woods has been relatively quiet since his DWI a month ago
Tiger Woods likely won't be hoisting golf hardware anytime soon, but the golf legend showed off a pretty impressive catch on Friday. Woods went out on the boat with his children in Albany, Bahamas and apparently snatched up an impressive lobster while diving.
Woods posted evidence of the catch on Twitter with a not-so-humble brag that, yes, he is still working out and extremely ripped.
Woods made headlines earlier this summer when he was charged with DUI in Palm Beach, Florida, and was unable to complete a series of field sobriety tests. He later made it known that he was seeking professional help to control his medications, and announced several weeks ago that he had completed a "private intensive program" out of state.
Since Woods' arrest and completion of his program, he's slowly eased himself back into the public sphere, appearing on social media last week with soccer stars Lionel Messi and Luis SuÃ¡rez in a photo with his kids.
