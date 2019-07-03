LOOK: Tiger Woods receives his 2019 Masters trophy ... which arrived in the mail

Normal humans receive bills, thank you notes and maybe an Amazon package or two in the mail when they're out of town. Tiger Woods is obviously not a normal human.

While Woods was away recently, presumably on vacation with his family in Thailand, he received his fifth Masters trophy that he earned this past April via mail. Hopefully Augusta National made sure somebody signed for that thing.

Came home to another package in the mail. I think I can find a spot on the shelf for this one. Thanks everyone for your support, and thank you to my friends at @TheMasters. pic.twitter.com/ThGhlyeDsg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 2, 2019

Most people associate the Masters with the green jacket, obviously, but that silver trophy is just as sweet. And Woods had to find space in front of his tiled red wall (?) for yet another one after clipping Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele by a stroke in April.

Tiger has been off since his mediocre finish at the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach last month, and won't play again until the Open Championship at Royal Portush two weeks from now. That means between the Masters and Open Championship, Woods will have played just one PGA Tour event at the 2019 Memorial.

Last year at Carnoustie, Tiger finished T6 at the Open. It's the one major I thought he could contend at until he's 60. Even as he was criticized last season for laying back and not pounding driver while everybody went low early, he roared around the final turn and nearly stole the best tournament of 2019. I wouldn't hate seeing that once again when golfers tee it up in Northern Ireland.