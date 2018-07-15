LOOK: Tiger Woods watches Serena Williams' Wimbledon final ahead of British Open

After a Saturday clinic in which Tiger Woods wore a pair of joggers (more on that shortly), the No. 14-time major winner took in a Wimbledon finale between fellow Nike athlete Serena Williams and eventual winner Angelique Kerber.

As Golf Channel noted, Woods was (for once) maybe not even the most famous or important person in the arena on Saturday. Here's Golf Channel. Woods wasn't the most celebrated spectator in attendance garnering interest among fans and media. The Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton) sat beside the Duchess of Sussex (Meghan Markle) in the front row in the Royal Box. Vogue magazine called it "The Duchesses day out."

Anyway, Woods sat in Williams' box hoping to see grand slam win No. 24 and Wimbledon title No. 8, but she fell just short in her return to tennis following the birth of her first child in October 2017.

"It was such an amazing tournament for me," Serena told reporters. "I was really happy to get this far. It's obviously disappointing but I can't be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I'm literally just getting started, so I look forward to it."

"To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today."

As for Woods, he was in England on his way to next week's 147th Open Championship in Scotland at Carnoustie. He was putting on clinics and wearing ... camo joggers?

Tiger Woods in joggers at clinic today: pic.twitter.com/nicdxI5jud — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) July 14, 2018

He'll go for major win No. 15 (to get within eight of Serena!) starting Thursday.

Wink of the CBS eye to Golf Channel.