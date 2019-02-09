LOOK: Tony Romo almost sinks crazy shot from hospitality tent at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The broadcast booth isn't the only place Romo shines
Tony Romo has mastered the art of predicting plays during his acclaimed reign as the NFL color analyst on CBS.
On Friday, he may have mastered the art of improbable golf shots.
An avid golfer since long before his broadcasting gig, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback appeared to be a little in over his head while paired with former U.S. Open champion Jim Furyk at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, sending his 15th-hole drive into a hospitality tent on the course. But his subsequent shot was like something out of "Happy Gilmore."
Not only did Romo get the ball away from the tent, but he almost put it all the way in the hole, warranting cheers and high-fives from the crowd that gathered around his preceding mishap.
Since retiring as a four-time Pro Bowler in 2017, Romo has starred in the CBS booth. But he's also made plenty of headlines on the greens. A U.S. Open hopeful dating back to 2005, he played in the PGA Tour's Punta Cana championship in 2018 and won the American Century Championship, a celebrity tournament, the same year.
