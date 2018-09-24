LOOK: Twitter explodes as Tiger Woods wins the Tour Championship, his first event in five years

Tiger Woods' 80th win on the PGA Tour and first since 2013 was celebrated all over the world on Sunday but maybe nowhere more so than online. It all started (of course!) with the reaction to Woods arriving at the course without sleeves on and it only got better from there as the day went on.

In the end, the outpouring of love for Woods happened both in person as Bryson DeChambeau and other members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team greeted him following his victory, but also on Twitter. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson all congratulated Big Cat on his victory.

It was a remarkable ending to what has been one of the more compelling of seasons of golf in recent memory. It's also fascinating to watch Woods take his place as an elder statesman on the PGA Tour and the younger generation (and much younger generation) pay their respects.

But let's start at the very beginning of the day.

Yes, yes we were.

Dear lord.... we are in for a day. https://t.co/DTpASdWmCH — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) September 23, 2018

None, ever.

Name a more iconic duo. Not possible. pic.twitter.com/IAt2OWoXra — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) September 23, 2018

This made me laugh quite a bit. Tiger was borderline running after birdie putts.

I think today is the day that Tiger actually beats one of his putts to the hole — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) September 23, 2018

This is true.

If Tiger wins, and the whole tour isn’t there waiting for him on the 18th green, what are we even doing here? — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) September 23, 2018

He really did put it away early on.

Tiger putting the kids to bed early. pic.twitter.com/VKPKVMlPKB — the fried egg (@the_fried_egg) September 23, 2018

This is the longest game.

rory sandbagging today to make the americans think he's scared of tiger for next week in paris. chess not checkers. — Robby Kalland aka The Rib King Of Flagstaff (@RKalland) September 23, 2018

The Monster jokes flowed.

we've been over this. it's just dilution for the back nine. don't need diesel with a five-shot lead. https://t.co/2xAEfxyFFo — Brendan Porath (@BrendanPorath) September 23, 2018

I remember this.

Remember how pumped we were when Tiger birdied the last to make the cut on the number at Torrey? He might legitimately win the FedEx Cup — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) September 23, 2018

This is true.

I'm not sure this man has ever been happier in his entire life pic.twitter.com/w3JMnodBz5 — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) September 23, 2018

This is unreal.

Go ahead and hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/zG4eSdCVOV — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) September 23, 2018

I think Tiger is still popular.

A friend reports that he’s been in three NYC bars today and that the TVs in all of them were tuned to Tiger. — Eamon Lynch (@eamonlynch) September 23, 2018

Like, really popular.

Colt Knost is right about Tiger being the needle.

Pretty damn cool when the whole bar starts cheering when @TigerWoods wins! That’s why he’s the needle!🐐 — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) September 23, 2018

Brandt Snedeker was pretty pumped about the win. So were a variety of other golfers on both the PGA Tour and European Tour.

Everybody watching at home, everybody that was right there when it happened. We’ve just witnessed the greatest comeback of all time! What a time to be alive!!! 🐯 🐐 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 23, 2018

What can I say! It was awesome to see Tiger back in the winner circle. I’ve never seen anything like the 18th hole. Was pretty insane. Congrats my man on overcoming so much to get back to the top of that mountain! Golf is in an awesome awesome place right now! — Billy Horschel (@BillyHo_Golf) September 23, 2018

Not exactly the finish I was looking for, but I gave myself a shot. Thank you for a great week Atlanta. Congrats to @TigerWoods and @JustinRose99. What a great scene on 18. Looking forward to the Ryder Cup next week. #RyderCupUSA — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) September 23, 2018

Massive congrats @JustinRose99 for winning the #FedExCup and of course @TigerWoods for winning #80 on @PGATOUR. So well deserved for both. Such a cool experience walking down the last hole with all that excitement! Onwards and upwards. https://t.co/pnH5Wa5lyx — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 23, 2018

Saw it first hand at Tampa.. @TigerWoods has been back for awhile.. He just likes being dramatic!! Awesome to watch that walk up 18.. And thank you Tiger.. My family thanks you. ..Every PGA Tour player thanks you.. Look forward to No 81!! — Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) September 23, 2018

Big cat back less goooooooooo #80 — Daniel Berger (@DanielBerger59) September 23, 2018

Tiger Tiger Woods y’all! Congrats bud! — William McGirt (@WilliamMcGirt) September 23, 2018

Tiger is and always will be the needle in golf. That walk down the 18th fairway was mayhem! #tigermania #80 — Mackenzie Hughes (@MacHughesGolf) September 23, 2018