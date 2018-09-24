LOOK: Twitter explodes as Tiger Woods wins the Tour Championship, his first event in five years
Big Cat got the full car wash on Sunday from golf Twitter
Tiger Woods' 80th win on the PGA Tour and first since 2013 was celebrated all over the world on Sunday but maybe nowhere more so than online. It all started (of course!) with the reaction to Woods arriving at the course without sleeves on and it only got better from there as the day went on.
In the end, the outpouring of love for Woods happened both in person as Bryson DeChambeau and other members of the U.S. Ryder Cup team greeted him following his victory, but also on Twitter. Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Bubba Watson all congratulated Big Cat on his victory.
It was a remarkable ending to what has been one of the more compelling of seasons of golf in recent memory. It's also fascinating to watch Woods take his place as an elder statesman on the PGA Tour and the younger generation (and much younger generation) pay their respects.
But let's start at the very beginning of the day.
Yes, yes we were.
None, ever.
This made me laugh quite a bit. Tiger was borderline running after birdie putts.
This is true.
He really did put it away early on.
This is the longest game.
The Monster jokes flowed.
I remember this.
This is true.
This is unreal.
I think Tiger is still popular.
Like, really popular.
Colt Knost is right about Tiger being the needle.
Brandt Snedeker was pretty pumped about the win. So were a variety of other golfers on both the PGA Tour and European Tour.
