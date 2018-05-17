LOOK: U.S. Olympic curler stunts by using gold medal as ball marker at pro-am
Matt Hamilton pulled a Justin Rose on Thursday at the BMW Charity Pro-Am
There is big-timing somebody, and then there is what Matt Hamilton did on Thursday at the Web.com Tour's BMW Charity Pro-Am. Hamilton, part of the 2018 U.S. curling gold medal-winning squad, marked his golf ball with his Olympic medal while playing alongside Andrew Novak.
Something worked. Novak and Hamilton combined to shoot a 10-under 61 and are in the top 10 of the amateur portion of the event. The move was reminiscent of when Justin Rose put his gold medal on in front of Phil Mickelson at The Barclays a few years ago. It's certainly a boss move.
Hamilton actually did this multiple times throughout the day and even let a bystander hold the thing after the man found his golf ball for him at one point.
