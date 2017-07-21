LOOK: Yes, these are indeed photos of summer weather at the 2017 British Open
Because if you're not golfing in rain, are you really golfing in Britain?
For some reason there's a controversy over what to call it, but whether you prefer The Open Championship or The British Open it was at one point suspended due to weather Friday. Winds and rain had spectators standing under umbrellas waiting for the weather to subside. It was only a matter of time, really, it being played in Britain and all. This is pretty much expected and planned for accordingly by now.
Reminder: These photos were taken in July.
The cast of Caddyshack all aged in very different ways, but the guy on the right with the bucket hat (that kind of looks like Happy Gilmore) clearly missed the "look like you're posing in the Dust Bowl" memo.
Isn't golfing leisurely? Just walking along the green, hoping that the umbrella doesn't Mary Poppins Thongchai Jaidee out of there.
The kid in the black jacket is someone that startles you when you first look at these photos. "I've never seen that child in my life."
This is kind of an awesome landscape photo, although it highlights that apparently rainclouds just hover over the 16th green like a cartoon.
The winds were an issue for golfers at The Open, as one would expect. More than that, it looked generally uncomfortable to play in. you can always follow along with the action using our live British Open leaderboard.
