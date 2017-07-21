LOOK: Yes, these are indeed photos of summer weather at the 2017 British Open

For some reason there's a controversy over what to call it, but whether you prefer The Open Championship or The British Open it was at one point suspended due to weather Friday. Winds and rain had spectators standing under umbrellas waiting for the weather to subside. It was only a matter of time, really, it being played in Britain and all. This is pretty much expected and planned for accordingly by now.

Reminder: These photos were taken in July.

The horn has been blown.



Play suspended at #TheOpen due to weather ☔ pic.twitter.com/iQsMpTPxWe — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) July 21, 2017

Quick! No one look like this is any fun. Getty Images

The cast of Caddyshack all aged in very different ways, but the guy on the right with the bucket hat (that kind of looks like Happy Gilmore) clearly missed the "look like you're posing in the Dust Bowl" memo.

Take me away, a secret place. Getty Images

Isn't golfing leisurely? Just walking along the green, hoping that the umbrella doesn't Mary Poppins Thongchai Jaidee out of there.

Required wearing at The Open, a thick jacket and hat. Getty Images

The kid in the black jacket is someone that startles you when you first look at these photos. "I've never seen that child in my life."

The clouds, they're rolling in. Getty Images

This is kind of an awesome landscape photo, although it highlights that apparently rainclouds just hover over the 16th green like a cartoon.

The winds were an issue for golfers at The Open, as one would expect. More than that, it looked generally uncomfortable to play in. you can always follow along with the action using our live British Open leaderboard.