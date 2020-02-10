LPGA cancels events in Thailand, Singapore amid coronavirus outbreak
The spread of the disease has led to several events being canceled
As the coronavirus outbreak continues to be a widespread health concern, the LPGA decided to cancel two upcoming events in Asia. On Sunday night it was announced that the 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand and the 2020 HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore would be scratched from the tour schedule.
The decision comes after the R&A canceled the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship earlier in the weekend amid concerns over the spread of the disease. The LPGA also canceled the Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island in China earlier this year.
The 2020 Honda LPGA Thailand was scheduled to take place from February 20 to 23 in Pattaya, Thailand, while the 2020 HSBC Women's World Championship was scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 1 in Singapore.
From the LPGA's official statement:
"It is always a difficult decision to cancel events and the LPGA greatly appreciates the understanding and all the efforts made by our title sponsors (Honda and HSBC) as well as IMG to host incredible events for our players. The health and safety of our players, fans and everyone working on the event is always our highest priority. While we are disappointed that these tournaments will not take place this season, we look forward to returning to Asia soon."
China's health ministry has raised the Chinese mainland's total to over 40,000 this week, while 300 confirmed cases have been reported outside of China. The disease has caused over 900 deaths so far.
-
Taylor holds off Mickelson at Pebble
It was a two-man dual at Pebble on Sunday
-
How to watch 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live this week
-
Mickelson near lead at Pebble Beach
Lefty was magical again on Saturday and looking for his sixth victory at Pebble Beach on Sunday
-
Larry the Cable Guy hits crazy golf shot
The comedian's unconventional shot was really impressive
-
Mickelson contending at Pebble Beach
Mickelson and Day are among those chasing solo leader Nick Taylor heading into the weekend...
-
Cantlay near lead at Pebble in Rd. 1
One of the 10 best in the world crushed on Thursday at Spyglass
-
Marc Leishman wins Farmers Insurance Open
Leishman held strong during the final round to halt the threats of both Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy
-
Rory McIlroy threatening at Farmers Insurance Open
McIlroy will be among the group chasing down Rahm during the final round action Sunday at Torrey...