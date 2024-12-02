LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan is set to step down from her role effective Jan. 9, 2025, the tour announced Monday. Liz Moore, the chief legal and technology officer and corporate secretary, will fill in as interim commissioner as the LPGA Board of Directors works with an executive search firm to identify the organization's next commissioner.

"I thank Chairman John Veihmeyer and the rest of the LPGA Board for trusting me to serve as the ninth Commissioner of the LPGA," Marcoux Samaan said. "In this role, I've had the privilege of working alongside a remarkable community of athletes, teachers, partners, tournament operators, industry colleagues, media, fans, volunteers, and staff who share a deep commitment to growing the LPGA and using the organization's unique platform to empower and advance women and girls.

"I am proud of the unprecedented growth the LPGA has enjoyed since I began my tenure. The strategy we have built for growth and impact along with the infrastructure we have added to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity ahead will serve the LPGA well in the coming decades. With the LPGA positioned for continued growth, it's time for me to have more time to cheer on our three amazing children as they live their dreams while I continue to pursue my passion for building leaders, uniting communities and creating value through sports, particularly women's sports."

Marcoux Samaan stepped into the role in 2021 and oversaw an intense period of growth fueled by the introduction of new stars such as world No. 1 Nelly Korda. Prize funds increased by over 90% and earnings reached new heights with the average earnings for the top 100 players doubling from $570,000 in 2021 to more than $1 million in 2024.

"Since joining the LPGA in 2021, Mollie has been instrumental in solidifying our position as the global leader in women's professional golf, realizing record growth in player earnings and fan engagement," LPGA Board chair John B. Veihmeyer said. "Mollie has been a steadfast advocate for equity in the sport and has worked tirelessly to expand opportunities for women and girls through the game. I am confident that the LPGA is well-positioned for continued success as we build on the growth trajectory of the past three and a half years of Mollie's leadership. We deeply appreciate the lasting impact of Mollie's many contributions."