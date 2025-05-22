The LPGA has officially announced Craig Kessler as the organization's new commissioner. Kessler was most recently the Chief Operating Officer for the PGA of America, and also previously served as the COO for TopGolf.

"The LPGA stands at the intersection of world-class competition and global impact," said Kessler in a release. "From young girls who are picking up a club for the first time, to the LPGA Professionals helping teach this great game to people around the world, to the incredible athletes competing on Tour—the LPGA is driving the future of golf. I'm honored to join this powerful movement and eager to help build what comes next—together."

"This isn't just about leading a sports organization – it's about redefining what's possible," Kessler added. "This role is deeply personal to me – not just as a professional opportunity, but as a chance to make a difference in the world and create new opportunities for others. Golf changes lives. I believe in the LPGA's mission, its members and its momentum. I can't wait to get started."

Kessler will start in his new role as commissioner on July 15, with Liz Moore continuing to operate as the interim commissioner until that time. Moore stepped into that role when Mollie Marcoux Samaan stepped down as LPGA commissioner back in January.

The first task for Kessler will be building strong relationships with the top players on the LPGA Tour and listening to their concerns and desires for the future of the tour. There were rumblings that Marcoux Samaan hadn't developed the strongest relationships with players and without that, it's difficult to get them to buy-in on your vision for what needs to happen to take the LPGA to the next level.

The biggest overall goal for Kessler will be leading the LPGA to capitalize even further on the overall growth in both the game of golf and the women's sports sector in recent years. The LPGA Tour has seen some of that growth in viewership and interest, but will be looking to continue expanding its reach both globally and domestically under Kessler's guidance.