Charley Hull withdrew from the Evian Championship due to illness after collapsing on hole No. 4 during the opening round.

Hull, who reportedly has been dealing with a virus, received medical attention after she went down on the grass prior to her tee shot. After a 15-minute delay, Hull collapsed again after hitting her tee shot. She left the course on a motorized cart that was fitted with a flatbed stretcher.

The world's No. 19 player, Hull was at even par at the time of her withdrawal. She had been playing with partners Ruoning Yin (ranked No. 4 in the world) and Haeran Ryu.

The 29-year-old Hull is a two-time LPGA winner. Earlier this season, she finished T12 at both the U.S. Women's Open and Women's PGA Championship. Her highest finish so far this season is her T4 finish at the HSBC Women's World Championship back in February.

While she has yet to win, Hull has finished in the top-10 each of the five LPGA major championships. She finished second in the 2023 Women's British Open, T2 in the 2016 Chevron Championship, T2 in the 2023 Women's Open, T3 at the 2022 Evian Championship and T6 in the 2018 Women's PGA Championship.