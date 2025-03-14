Idyllic scoring conditions were presented to golfers the first two rounds of the 2025 Players Championship. The problem is not everyone took advantage of them. While a player like Justin Thomas went from well outside the cutline on Thursday to well inside the cutline late on Friday, others were not as lucky.

Despite having a nice run of form at TPC Sawgrass, Viktor Hovland has not been the same player in 2025. The former FedEx Cup champion was in dead last after Thursday's action as he fired an 8-over 80 and was never able to recover on Friday. Hovland had his moments in the early portion of his final round, but it was all for naught as he is sent packing early for the second straight year.

Another fan favorite who is looking more lost by the week is Max Homa. The six-time PGA Tour winner was never able to get anything going as he signed for four scores of six or higher on Thursday, including a double bogey on the par-5 9th. Homa's missed cut represents his first in The Players since the 2021 edition of the tournament.

World No. 5 Ludvig Åberg is the highest-ranked player who will be a weekend omission as the Genesis Invitational winner could not avoid big numbers. The Swede carded five double bogeys or worse on the week, including one on the par-5 16th that was the final nail in his coffin.

Åberg is joined by his playing partner the first two days, Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark (who withdrew with a neck injury), world No. 15 Maverick McNealy and Hovland as top-20 players to miss the cut. Former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, PGA Tour rookie Karl Vilips, Tony Finau, Sam Burns, Brian Harman and Adam Scott are among the other notables to catch Friday flights home.

2025 Players Championship missed cuts