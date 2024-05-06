TGL's San Francisco team officially has a name and members. The sixth and final group to join the league, The Bay Golf Club will feature newly announced league member Ludvig Åberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry in the simulator golf league spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Sports. The circuit is set to kick off in January 2025.

The Bay Golf Club's roster may be just as impressive as its investors. Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson are members of the ownership group run by Marc Lasry's Avenue Sports Fund.

"Avenue Sports Fund invested in The Bay Golf Club because we are excited to bring a new team and innovative game to the growing number of golf fans regionally and nationally," said Marc Lasry, Chairman and CEO of Avenue Capital Group. "We believe that The Bay Golf Club will be a beloved team in Northern California and beyond. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL in January 2025, and we are using this year to build excitement, energy, and passion for our team and the league."

BGC's four players currently reside inside the top 40 in the Official World Golf Rankings with top-10 world rankings held by Clark (No. 3) and Åberg (No. 6). Clark, the reigning U.S. Open champion, had long been committed to TGL. Åberg's inclusion in the league coincides with this announcement.

The young Swede, who played his college golf in Texas and currently lives in Florida, will be among the headliners for the San Francisco squad. Like Åberg, the ever-electric Min Woo Lee is another young star in the making while 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry rounds out the bunch.

With the announcement of The Bay Golf Club, all six teams in TGL have been filled with only one roster spot remaining on Boston Common Golf; that was created when Tyrrell Hatton left the PGA Tour, which has a relationship with TGL, and transitioned to LIV Golf.

TGL teams