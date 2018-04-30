Lydia Ko snags first win in two years with insane 234-yard shot in a playoff

Lydia Ko won the Mediheal Championship in a playoff over Minjee Lee with an outrageous shot from 234 yards away that led to a tap-in eagle and the victory. "It was perfect," Lee said of the shot. "Went straight over the tree and rolled straight next to the pin. … To pull it off then was probably the best shot I've seen her hit."

What a way to finish! Lydia Ko just locked up her first LPGA win since 2016! pic.twitter.com/52rCEnxogS — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 30, 2018

It certainly was perfect. And it followed a 71 in the final round that included three birdies in the final six holes (and one at the last for good measure). Ko, the 54-hole leader, had a chance to give the tournament away after playing the first 12 holes in 2 over, but she refused to take it.

Ko has had a bumpy few years. The former child prodigy won 14 times before turning 20, but hasn't taken home a trophy on the LPGA since the summer of 2016. That's not a long period of time for most normal professional golfers, but Ko is anything but a normal professional golfer.

"It's a huge relief because people are like, 'hey, because of this you're not winning, because of that you're not winning,'" Ko told reporters. "I tried to stay away from all the media and everything that was being said about me and tried to just focus on what was going on in front. I knew that my game was there, but I just kind of need to put the pieces together and I felt like I was able to do that this week."

She was able to put herself in position with a tasty 68-70-67 start, which seemed to be more (and the most recent) proof that the magic she'd shown as a young teen was still inside of her. Still, self doubt comes easily in the professional ranks, and you don't know until you know.

"I was frustrated," Ko told Golf Channel of the last few years of struggles (she only had one other top 10 on the LPGA this year coming into this week). "Because sometimes I would go into a Thursday feeling, 'Hey, I feel like I can actually play really well,' and then miss the cut, or shoot over par. Self-pressure is the biggest thing, where you kind of put a lot of load on your shoulders."

That load was taken off with one fabulous swing on Sunday, Ko got win No. 15, and the LPGA got one of its biggest stars back in the spotlight.