Man gets naked, streaks and dances at Phoenix Open in front of thousands

During the Wednesday pro-am at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the 16th hole got a little crazier than normal. A nude fan ran out onto the hole and performed a series of break dances, sand tosses and running leaps before being escorted off the premises.

The visuals were predictable, but the frothy patrons of the craziest hole in golf delighted in the revelry.

According to AZCentral.com, the man was arrested following the incident.

Scottsdale police identified him as 24-year-old Adam Stalmach, who was arrested and is facing charges of indecent exposure and disorderly conduct. "Stalmach showed signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication," said Sgt. Ben Hoster, a spokesman for Scottsdale police.

I can't believe alcohol was involved!

It wasn't quite as dramatic, but Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Patrick Corbin's caddie jumped in a pond after finding out his group (which included Hideki Matsuyama) had won.