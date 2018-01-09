Marc Leishman hit up Topgolf in the offseason to prepare for 2018 schedule

Marc Leishman narrowly lost the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges to Justin Thomas last fall. Then he prepared for 2018 by going to Topgolf. OK, so he probably actually hit up the range and worked on his short game at home, but in an effort to prove that pros are just like you and me, I choose to believe that Leishman funneled all of his offseason efforts into scoring at Topgolf.

Leishman said he played the Australian PGA and hasn't touched his clubs since then, except for one notable exception: Topgolf.

"I scored all right," Leishman said, who explained that he used his real name when he went to the golf and entertainment locale in Virginia Beach at the end of 2017. "I did all right.

"I remember the first time I went there I didn't realize that there was like a leaderboard at the front desk. And I scored really high, and then all of a sudden all the people turn around and I'm having a couple of beers just having fun. And so this time it was, yeah, it was a little different. But it's fun. Good spot."

Leishman noted that people did recognize him, which is probably to be expected when you're the No. 12 player in the world and the highest-ranked Australian.

"The guy next to me (recognized me)," Leishman said. "We had an end bay, it worked out well. He said, 'You're pretty good with the tools.'"

Can you imagine enjoying a night out with your friends and looking over to see one of the 15 best golfers in the world banging balls in the bay next to you? That would be a pretty cool story, and now Topgolf has their newest (free) ad: Come prep for the summer, just like three-time PGA Tour winners.