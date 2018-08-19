Massachusetts golfer gets finger bitten off at the knuckle during an insane fight

This Massachusetts golfer probably won't be using the pencil grip with his putter anytime soon after a recent altercation resulted in him getting his finger bitten off. According to WCVB5 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, two golfers got into it at Southers Marsh Golf Club earlier this weekend.

Here's WCVB5.

Someone called 911 reporting that two men had gotten into a fight, and one person bit off the other's finger. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim had his finger bitten off to his knuckle. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

I am honestly in awe that this happened. There's additional audio from the 911 call, via USA Today, and it's tough to read.

"Be advised -- an update from the PD," the 911 dispatcher said. "Apparently there are two foursomes that got into an altercation and there's been a finger that's been bitten off. … The victim's laying down on the main entrance road in between three golf carts."

My gosh! The whole thing is completely surreal and unfortunate (obviously) for both parties.