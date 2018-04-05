Masters 2018: Arby's has a reservation for Tiger Woods across from Augusta National

In Tiger Woods' book, published last year, he revealed that he ate Arby's every day of the week the year of his first Masters win in 1997. So, Arby's is hoping that Big Cat will capitalize on state-based memory and do the same this week.

Arby's is well-known by now for its viral marketing, usually based around gaming in general. However, it took a break from its regularly-scheduled programming to share a photo of one of its restaurants across the street from Augusta National. In that specific restaurant, there happens to be a reservation for a certain golfer at Augusta National this week.

When Tiger Woods won the Masters in 1997, he ate Arby's every day of that week.



The brand capitalizing on that story, told in Tiger's book published last year.



Here's the table at the Arby’s on 2733 Washington Road, across the street from the entrance to Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/yTk2vLiUbY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 3, 2018

Woods is in the middle of what appears to be his most serious comeback yet from a myriad of injuries that have hampered him since 2011. He finished second at the Valspar Championship and fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this year, and he has been talked about as a favorite this year at Augusta. His return has filled the air at this year's Masters with a buzz bigger than any we've seen in recent memory.

For Arby's, it's easy money. If Woods does manage to come out on top, I won't be happy unless we get video of Woods strutting into Arby's going "the champ is here." If he doesn't win, it would be really awkward if someone stole his spot.