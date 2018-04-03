Masters 2018: Flowered shoe game will dominate fashion at Augusta this year
Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson will all rock some interesting kicks
Masters fashion is not necessarily my beat, but there have been some recurring shoe themes that caught my eye. Flowers -- lots of them -- and Phil Mickelson jumping up and down are both themes when it comes to stars wearing spikes at the 2018 Masters.
Nike athletes, including Rory McIlroy, are rocking azalea-themed kicks early in the week this year, and compared to the ones below from Bubba Watson, they're pretty understated.
Phil Mickelson will rock the same brand of kicks as Watson, but his will look a little bit different. Mickelson will keep the logo he's been wearing (of him jumping in the air after winning the 2004 Masters) and add a green and yellow theme to them. I don't think Mickelson will wear these during the actual tournament, but he'll likely traipse the course with Tiger Woods in them on Tuesday during their practice round.
-
Ranking the 2018 Masters field from 1-87
From Jordan Spieth to Ian Woosnam, here is how the field at Augusta National stacks up this...
-
Tiger chips in at Masters practice round
Big Cat was back playing Augusta for the first time in years during Masters week on Monday
-
Tiger Woods playing at the 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods will be playing in his first Masters since 2015, and we're along for the entire...
-
Tiger, Mickelson to play Tuesday round
The stars have aligned at Augusta National two days before the start of the Masters
-
Who to root for at the 2018 Masters
Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler and Rory McIlroy are just some golfers to throw support behind
-
Masters 2018: New merch shop stunning
Augusta National's newest upgrade will house some of its coolest assets