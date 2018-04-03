Masters 2018: Flowered shoe game will dominate fashion at Augusta this year

Masters fashion is not necessarily my beat, but there have been some recurring shoe themes that caught my eye. Flowers -- lots of them -- and Phil Mickelson jumping up and down are both themes when it comes to stars wearing spikes at the 2018 Masters.

Nike athletes, including Rory McIlroy, are rocking azalea-themed kicks early in the week this year, and compared to the ones below from Bubba Watson, they're pretty understated.

Rory McIlroy with the custom @nikegolf kicks today. pic.twitter.com/V5N50H5Qib — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) April 2, 2018

Lots of golfers are better at the game, but my shoe game is better!! My @gfore lineup for @TheMasters #GFORELife #DisruptiveLuxury pic.twitter.com/vf44J4U9hS — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) March 30, 2018

Phil Mickelson will rock the same brand of kicks as Watson, but his will look a little bit different. Mickelson will keep the logo he's been wearing (of him jumping in the air after winning the 2004 Masters) and add a green and yellow theme to them. I don't think Mickelson will wear these during the actual tournament, but he'll likely traipse the course with Tiger Woods in them on Tuesday during their practice round.