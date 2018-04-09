Masters 2018 highlights: A look back at the best moments from an amazing week at Augusta

Patrick Reed won the 2018 Masters with a stellar 15-under score, just three strokes off the course record set by Tiger Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. And while Reed may have consistently shot the best this weekend, the best shots came from all over the field. There was a lot of great golf played at Augusta National, as always, and everyone in the field had highlights of their own.

Here's a look at some of the standout shots and performances this year at the Masters.

Doug Ghim's breakout performance

The 21-year-old announced his arrival onto the tour in a big way, shooting 8-over 296 for the week. The fashion in which he did it, however, captivated a lot of people watching and still flew under the radar. Ghim made three eagles throughout the week, including two in a first round that saw him shoot an even-round 72.

Low amateur @DougGhim delivered plenty of highlights this week in his #themasters debut. pic.twitter.com/xzRO07F9Nx — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

He closed out his weekend the only way it seemed he could -- with an outstanding chip from the bunker on No. 18 to birdie the final hole. It was a huge weekend, and Ghim gave us a lot to look forward to in the future.

Amateur Doug Ghim closes his unforgettable week with one final highlight on No. 18. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4unTYtrfXx — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

Jordan Spieth's incredible 6-under 66 on Thursday

Spieth came out scorching hot to start the Masters, announcing his arrival with birdies on two of the first three holes, an eagle on No. 8 and a streak of five birdies from Nos. 13-17. His opener was so outstanding, a lot of people were saying the tournament was his to lose after Round 1. It was a start befitting a former champion, and Spieth definitely looked like he may have been putting together something special.

On No. 8, @JordanSpieth hits it to 14 feet from 274 yards away, then sinks the putt for an eagle-3. #themasters pic.twitter.com/kp2DKxJ4Cx — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

Tony Finau finishes in top 10 after ankle injury on Wednesday

Finau was being talked about as a contender early on, and even though that didn't last long, he still had a Masters to remember. He finished T10 in his Masters debut, and he never shot higher than a 74 on a weekend that was full of uncharacteristically high scores.

Watch Tony Finau's first round in under three minutes. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rGTYkuKykF — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

On a day without pressure, Finau shot an extremely impressive 66 in his final round, including a six-birdie stretch from holes 12-17, and he showed that he's a lot more than a guy that hurt himself. Finau became a fun story, and his ability to make light of his celebratory injury only endeared him to fans more.

Fred Couples birdies from the bunker on No. 12

Sometimes highlights are just as much about the celebration as they are the highlights themselves. When Couples birdied on No. 12, his calls for "get in, get in!" were answered. Couples raised his arms and walked away from the ball before it even holed out, swaggering away with hands up high after a terrific shot from the trap.

#themasters champion Fred Couples holes out from the bunker for birdie on No. 12. pic.twitter.com/02dN66h5RH — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

Satoshi Kodaira's nailbiting birdie from the sand trap on No. 7

This is another shot where the suspense makes it that much better. Kodaira took this shot to move under par early in the tournament, chipping it in from the bunker. The way the ball hovers just over cup before dropping in just makes you wonder if a gust of wind tipped it in. Regardless, it was a terrific shot with a dramatic flair.

Masters rookie Satoshi Kodaira holes out from a front bunker on No. 7 to move into red figures in the first round. #themasters pic.twitter.com/caEhcgbthF — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 5, 2018

Rickie Fowler's 66-foot putt to save par

Sometimes, the best thing you can do is salvage a hole. Fowler did just that on No. 6, sinking a 66-foot putt on the par 3 to keep himself in strong position. Sometimes, from the moment the caddie pulls the flag, you know. And Fowler's shot didn't just wiggle in there. He sunk it with authority.

.@RickieFowler saves par with a 66-foot putt on No. 6 and remains at 2-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/8LEd5CCtLv — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 6, 2018

Russell Henley's 82-foot putt for eagle

Sometimes, you just can't beat small-ball. No. 15, a hole that was make or break for a lot of golfers, saw a terrific 82-foot putt from Henley that just seemed to roll forever. When the ball finally sunk, it was an eagle for Henley, and everyone in the gallery looked five years older.

.@russhenleygolf holes an 82-foot putt for eagle on No. 15 during the second round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/P6NxXbN3RQ — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 6, 2018

Patrick Reed's huge second round to take the lead

We had to get to the winner eventually. Day 2 was when things really came together for Reed. Nine birdies to just three bogeys put Reed at 66 and 9 under for the tournament. It was a sign of things to come, as Reed just had the look of someone that wasn't going to be denied his green jacket. All of his approaches were picture perfect, and it ultimately showed throughout the round (and in his final score).

Jon Rahm's chip-in eagle on No. 8

Rahm's fantastic shot on No. 8 from just off the green was arguably his best shot in a tournament that was full of them. That shot catapulted him into the top five, and put him on a lot of people's radars. No. 8 was a hole that was friendly to a lot of golfers, and Rahm never shot worse than par on the par 5. This eagle was huge for Rahm, and his smile afterwards says it all.

Rory McIlroy's bank-in eagle on No. 8

Speaking of chip-in eagles on No. 8, this shot had to make the cut. McIlroy's third shot hardly looked great coming off of the club. However, after two bounces on the rough, his chip made a beeline to the cup, doinking in off the pin to put him at 3 under on Saturday and 9-under for the tournament (not to mention tying him for the lead at the time).

.@McIlroyRory chips in for eagle on No. 8 and moves into a tie for the lead with Patrick Reed at 9-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/h30vo4zWU7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

Reed birdies three straight holes and eagles two of three

Apparently Reed caught McIlroy in his rear-view, because he really turned on the jets to close out the first nine and making the turn to the second. Reed had a stretch in which he birdied Nos. 8, 9 and 10 and eagled 13 and 15. He shot a 7-under 65 for the third round, leaving himself at 14 under for the tournament. It was the natural continuation of what was an outstanding middle two rounds for Reed, who showed that if someone wanted to catch him, he wasn't going to let off the gas.

.@PReedGolf extends his lead to two after the lengthy birdie putt on No. 9. #themasters pic.twitter.com/4kCTO2YbI2 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

.@PReedGolf extends his lead to five after recording his second eagle of the day on No. 15. #themasters pic.twitter.com/U0xRtG52q7 — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 7, 2018

The McIlroy-Reed race heats up after Round 3

Naturally, McIlroy and Reed got the last tee time for Sunday after outstanding third rounds left them atop the leaderboard. McIlroy's 65 in the third round kept him in the hunt, but Reed's consistency throughout the weekend left him in the 60's during each of the first three rounds. Fowler, meanwhile, was barely on the outside looking in after shooting a 65 in Round 3 -- but not for long.

Tiger Woods records his first eagle of the tournament on No. 15

Hole 15 giveth and Hole 15 taketh away was the mantra of the weekend. A day after bogeying No. 15, Woods finally made his mark at Augusta, hitting his first eagle of the tournament on Sunday at the par 5. It was a big moment for Big Cat, who may have been out of contention relatively early, but still played the whole weekend in his big return.

.@TigerWoods records his first eagle of the Tournament on No. 15 in the final round of #themasters. pic.twitter.com/ykAqxyNo7F — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

Charley Hoffman hits the first ace of the tournament on No. 16

It took 69 holes, but Hoffman hit an ace with the tournament winding down on No. 16. The shot on the par 3 landed dead on the green and rolled straight into the cup, giving Hoffman an ace on one of the most impressive shots we saw all weekend.

Spieth ties for first place with excellent putt amid an outrageous day

Spieth capped off an absolutely amazing bookend to his Masters by shooting a 64 on Sunday. On No. 16, he buried a long putt for birdie and tie Reed for the lead. It was one of the best shots of an incredible day for Spieth, who showed once again what he's capable when he gets hot. A slightly lackluster Round 2 or 3 made Spieth's battle an uphill one, but his comeback was the most compelling part of an already compelling Sunday at the Masters.

.@JordanSpieth moves into a tie for the lead at 14-under par with the lengthy birdie on No. 16. #themasters pic.twitter.com/vAGnHpHyno — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

Fowler finishes his tournament with a birdie on No. 18

Sure, Fowler didn't have the craziest highlight shots, but he finished in second on the leaderboard for a reason: He was consistent. Six birdies and just one bogey in the final round left Fowler with a 67 on the day and 14 under for the tournament. Fowler was so steady, in fact, that amid Spieth's ridiculous comeback, it was easy to almost forget to monitor the second-place finisher until he was off the course watching Reed.

.@RickieFowler closes his final-round 67 with a birdie on No. 18 and finishes at 14-under par. #themasters pic.twitter.com/QfwwjncVVk — Masters Tournament (@TheMasters) April 8, 2018

Reed putts in for par on No. 18 to clinch the Masters

This one shouldn't require much explanation, it was just Reed doing what had to be done. He needed par to avoid a playoff with Fowler, and buried it. Reed's 1-under 71 may have been his worst round of the tournament, but that's not a knock. That's a testament to the tournament he had. Reed earned this win with a steady, consistent approach. So a par may not be the flashiest way to end the tournament, but it underscores how Reed played. Steady.