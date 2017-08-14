Masters 2018: Jordan Spieth the favorite, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy not far behind

Golf's next major championship is 234 days away, but we already have some odds for the year's first major. Unsurprisingly, Jordan Spieth is the favorite when the PGA Tour swings back to Augusta National for the 2018 Masters. Consider that Spieth has finished in the top 12 in each of the past four years and in the top two in three of those years.

Joining Spieth at the top are Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jason Day. All are looking for their first green jacket. Here is a look at all the top favorites, according to Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Jordan Spieth: 7/1



Dustin Johnson: 8/1



Rory McIlroy: 10/1



Jason Day: 15/1



Rickie Fowler: 15/1



Hideki Matsuyama: 15/1



Justin Rose: 20/1



Jon Rahm: 20/1



Justin Thomas: 25/1



Brooks Koepka: 25/1



Sergio Garcia: 30/1



Adam Scott: 30/1



Phil Mickelson: 30/1



Paul Casey: 30/1



Henrik Stenson: 40/1



Thomas Pieters: 40/1



Bubba Watson: 40/1



Tiger Woods was also listed and given 100/1 odds. Of the folks on the list above, I'd take a flyer on Koepka and Thomas (two of the last three major winners) as well as Pieters at 40/1. We'll have plenty of time to debate it, too, over the next eight months.

And who knows where injuries and equipment changes will take us. McIlroy insinuated after the PGA Championship that he might not play again until 2018. Thomas' equipment deal is going to be up at the end of this year. Day's health is always a concern.

I'm already fired up for next year's major season, but into the long winter we go.