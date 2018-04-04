Masters 2018: Justin Thomas makes kid's day, enlists his help for putt during Par 3 Contest

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

The Masters is one of the most pressure-packed events on the golf calendar every year, but the annual Par 3 Contest on the day before the opening round is always a fun, loose change of pace. As such, it always has the potential for some awesome moments.

On Wednesday, it delivered a few of those great moments, though none of them may top the one that Justin Thomas was responsible for helping create. After a great tee shot set him up with a short birdie putt on the green, Thomas pulled a young patron out of the gallery and enlisted him to complete the hole for him.

That young patron delivered.

As a thank you, Thomas autographed the ball and set the kid home with it, which is a moment and a memento that the young patron will likely cherish for a long, long time.

The 24-year-old Thomas is currently ranked No. 2 in the world golf leaderboard, and he's a favorite at Augusta this year. Regardless of how he plays over the next 2-4 days, he'll get to leave Augusta knowing he turned what is essentially a meaningless exhibition round into a lifetime memory for a youngster, and that's pretty cool.