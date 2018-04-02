Masters 2018 odds, field: Tiger Woods no longer betting favorite at Augusta National

After a wild few months that saw Tiger Woods go from a 100-1 underdog to win the 2018 Masters to the odds-on favorite, Tiger has settled behind the true Las Vegas favorites this year: Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson.

Woods still slides in at fifth behind that quartet and has better odds to win his first major since 2014 than Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler and Justin Rose, according to BetDSI. Woods only playing once at this tournament since 2014 is certainly not keeping folks from putting money on him, either.

Masters wagering stat leaders ...



ticket count:

1) Tiger Woods

2) Phil Mickelson

3) Rickie Fowler

4) Bubba Watson

5) Justin Thomas



money wagered:

1) Rickie Fowler

2) Justin Thomas

3) Tiger Woods

4) Dustin Johnson

5) Jon Rahm — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) April 1, 2018

Here's a look at the top favorites as of Monday.

Rory McIlroy: 19-2



Bubba Watson: 10-1



Dustin Johnson: 11-1



Justin Thomas: 11-1



Tiger Woods: 12-1



Jordan Spieth: 13-1



Phil Mickelson: 15-1



Rickie Fowler: 35-2



Justin Rose: 25-1



Alex Noren: 25-1



Paul Casey: 27-1



Hideki Matsuyama: 27-1



Jason Day: 30-1



Jon Rahm: 30-1



Sergio Garcia: 31-1



Tommy Fleetwood: 38-1



Henrik Stenson: 38-1



There is a ton of value there for somebody like Day or Rahm, both of whom are really good high ball hitters and who should probably be among the 10 favorites for this week. I don't love Tiger at 12-1 or any of the guys above him, but I do love Spieth at 13-1, and I really love Adam Scott at 55-1 and Louis Oosthuizen at 125-2.

Rose is wildly undervalued at 25-1 considering he's he's averaging a top 10 finish over the last five years and cruises around here like he owns the place (see below). Garcia is probably not going to defend, but he's certainly better value than Noren (who has never made the cut here). Casey (thee straight top-six finishes) and Fleetwood (at that number) are also spicy.

Reasons to like @JustinRose99 this week:



- Most birdies/eagles made at ANGC since '12

- Highest GIR% in Masters last 5 Yrs

- Best par 5 score to par at Masters last 5 Yrs

- Best par 4 scoring avg at Masters last 5 years

- Best score to par overall in Masters since 2011 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) April 2, 2018

Sleepers below Scott and Oosthuizen I love include Matt Kuchar (131-2), Thomas Pieters (70-1), Patrick Cantlay (85-1), Tony Finau (185-2), Charl Schwartzel (105-1) and Kevin Chappell (120-1).