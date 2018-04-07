Masters 2018 odds: Patrick Reed the new favorite to win heading into the weekend
Reed sits at 9 under after a stellar round on Friday
Patrick Reed is the new favorite to win the 2018 Masters after shooting a 66 on Friday and pushing his lead to 9-under par heading into the weekend. Reed is followed by Rory McIlroy (4 under) and Marc Leishman (7 under) on the odds board, with Jordan Spieth (4 under) checking in fourth at 7-1. Reed came into Friday's round at 20-1 along with Matt Kuchar and Tiger Woods. Woods now has some of the longest odds in the field at 250-1 after shooting 3 over on Friday and sitting 13 shots back of Reed.
Check out the odds below via Jeff Sherman of GolfOdds.com:
- Patrick Reed: 5-2
- Rory McIlroy: 11-2
- Marc Leishman: 13-2
- Jordan Spieth: 7-1
- Henrik Stenson: 9-1
- Dustin Johnson: 10-1
- Justin Thomas: 10-1
- Justin Rose: 20-1
- Bubba Watson: 20-1
- Rickie Fowler: 25-1
- Louis Oosthuizen: 50-1
- Jon Rahm: 50-1
- Matt Kuchar: 80-1
- Hideki Matsuyama: 80-1
- Charley Hoffman: 80-1
- Tony Finau: 100-1
- Tommy Fleetwood: 125-1
- Tiger Woods: 250-1
