Masters 2018: One day after dislocating ankle, Tony Finau somehow near top of leaderboard at Augusta National

Just one day after he dislocated his ankle celebrating an ace at the Masters Par 3 Contest (before popping it back into place and limping off like nothing happened), Tony Finau took the course for the first round at Augusta on Thursday. Was he hampered by the injury? Au, contraire! Finau finished the round at 4-under 68, placing him right near the top of the leaderboard alongside Jordan Spieth.

It was an eventful morning for Finau. The 32nd-ranked player was cleared by an MRI at 7 a.m ET. He then hit the links an hour later for practice and to get rehabbed enough for a 12:43 p.m. tee time. In spite of the pain, however, Finau knew he wouldn't miss his first Masters -- although the injury was a bit humbling.

Want to watch the Masters this week? Stream Featured Groups, Amen Corner, Holes 15 & 16 and On the Range live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.

"I understood what happened. I celebrated a hole-in-one, and I had just rolled my ankle," he said in the understatement of the Masters to ESPN's Scott Van Pelt. "I was quite embarrassed. I said, 'The last thing that's going to happen here is getting pulled off on a stretcher celebrating a hole-in-one.'"

While most doctors wouldn't recommend popping your own ankle back into place, that logic actually makes a lot of sense.

In spite of knowing he'd play, Finau didn't realize he'd play so well.

"No way. No way on earth," he said on being in this position after Round 1. "After what I went through yesterday on the Par 3 Contest and the way i felt this morning wasn't great, there's no way I would've thought I'd be in this position."

He also recognized the stage that he was on, and acknowledged that he is playing through some serious pain.

"It was excruciating [pain]," he said of the initial injury. "I was able to finish [the Par 3 Contest] because I wanted to know if I'm going to be able to play today. Just to have that confidence. I wanted to hit those shots. I knew there was going to be a lot of pressure on the foot. This is a moment I've dreamed about my whole life. To feel that slipping away -- I wanted to play against the best players in the world -- is tough."

However, Finau was able to power through and play the round, despite what had to be agonizing pain.

"It felt good," he said. "It did. I think maybe it was a little bit of adrenaline. Mind over matter for me. ... It seemed like each hole -- and as we progressed in the round -- I felt better and better and stopped thinking about it, pretty much totally. It was tough because people kept reminding me about it while I was playing."

How far that adrenaline will carry Finau remains to be seen, but nonetheless he had a remarkable first day at Augusta National. His 4-under 68 is tied for the best opening round for a Masters player making his debut in the last 15 years -- tying David Lynn (2013), John Merrick (2009) and Luke Donald (2005).

Upon further contemplation though, Finau acknowledged that he may have even benefited from the injury which kept him grounded and took away from the stage in his first appearance at Augusta.

"I was able to stay in the moment, I think, because of my foot," he said. "Every shot that I hit, I had to think about it a little bit. I knew that it was there. It was easy for me to stay in the moment, and I think it masked the pressure a little bit. It's something to learn from, and hopefully I can continue the good play on the weekend."

Finau got off to a rocky start, bogeying his first hole. However, birdies at the second, fourth, eighth, ninth and 13th holes put him in the position he's in at the end of Round 1. The birdie on 13 put Finau in first place at the time, but Spieth effectively lighting the course on fire knocked him into T2 with Matt Kuchar heading into Round 2.

Now comes the hard part for the 28-year-old: maintaining his momentum. It was an amazing first day for a player that became an overnight celebrity for all the wrong reasons. Now he needs to carry it throughout the weekend to keep up with Spieth, who clearly isn't going to make that task easy for anyone in the field. The good news for Finau, however, is that the Round 1 jitters are over with, and he more than passed his inaugural Masters test under the unfortunate circumstances.