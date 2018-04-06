Masters 2018: Phil Mickelson plays himself out of contention with poor round on Friday

Phil Mickelson matched his worst-ever round at The Masters with a 79 on Friday, falling from one off the lead to right on the cut line over the course of 10 holes.

The implosion started on No. 9, with the first really bad tee shot of the day after some good work with the driver earlier on. Mickelson's shot landed way right in the trees, and then his second shot from the pine straw hit another tree. From there it was on to digging out of an azalea bush, and by the end of the nightmare hole, Mickelson was left with a triple-bogey that had totally changed his Masters outlook.

"I just hit the tree," Mickelson said after his round. "There was plenty of a gap, I just pushed it trying to run a 2‑iron down there in front of the green and get up‑and‑down, salvage par. I was even for the day, 2‑under for the Tournament, and I just thought it wasn't a hard par, I didn't think, if I just chased one down by the green. But I pushed it into the tree and it went in the bushes and made triple."

Prior to that wayward tee shot on No. 9, Mickelson was one shot away from the lead. Everything had been going well for him and the rest of his group that included Rickie Fowler and Matt Kuchar. The tough hole got a piece of all three, but the damage lingered the most with Mickelson.

The initial response of a birdie to start his second nine at No. 10 -- typically one of the hardest holes on the course -- was encouraging. Unfortunately, it was followed by a bogey at No 11 and then a shot in the water on No. 12 that resulted in a double-bogey. Bogeys on No. 16 and then again on 18 made matters worse, pushing Mickelson closer and closer to the cut line.

Mickelson said he was just a "fraction off" on a lot of shots during Thursday's round of 70, but he started Friday's morning session with confidence that things were set up for a good day. Now, realizing that he's out of contention for a fourth green jacket, Mickelson discussed the pressure he put on himself coming into the week.

"It's disappointing, there's a fine line between wanting it so bad and then also letting it kind of happen," Mickelson said. "As you get older, you feel a little bit more pressure each one because you don't feel as though you have unlimited number of events. So given how well I was playing heading into this, I certainly put a lot of pressure on myself to perform this week and get it, because I know the opportunities here are lessening here and especially given as well as I've been playing, I thought this was a great year, a great opportunity."

The fact that Mickelson got hot in February and finally broke back into the winners circle at the WGC-Mexico built up the expectations that we'd see a strong showing from Lefty at Augusta. It wasn't a lock that he was going to win, but many considered him a favorite to contend and hardly anyone foresaw one of his worst rounds ever at Augusta playing a part in his weekend.