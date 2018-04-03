Masters 2018 picks, best bets: Sergio Garcia among top long shots chasing Tiger Woods

Danny Willett stunned the golf world in 2016 when he won the Masters as an enormous 50-1 underdog. Could lightning strike twice and give us a second longshot champion on Sunday at Augusta? SportsLine's prediction model certainly thinks so.



The model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the Masters and U.S. Open in 2017, calling career-defining wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka. It was also all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start, predicting the 24-year-old's third major victory.



Now that the field for the 2018 Masters is locked, SportsLine's prediction model has isolated four underdogs with odds of 18-1 or longer that could stun the golfing world and win this week's Masters, including one who's getting extreme odds. The entire field is chasing Spieth, Tiger Woods and the rest of the favorites, who are all going off at 12-1 or better.

One long shot you need to be all over at the Masters this year is Garcia; the 2017 Masters champion who is a 30-1 long shot and projected to make another serious run at the title, according to SportsLine.



The 38-year-old Spaniard ended an 0-for-73 stretch of futility in majors with last year's victory at Augusta National. Plus, Garcia has been red-hot this season, finishing T-7 or better in three consecutive starts on the PGA Tour.



Garcia ranks first on tour with a 68.7 scoring average and could join Woods (2001-02), Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) and Nick Faldo (1989-90) as the only players to win back-to-back Masters.



